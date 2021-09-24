Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $315,710.64 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

