Mark R. Defazio Acquires 3,333 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCB opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $681.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

