VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.