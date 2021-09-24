National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

