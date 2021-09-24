National Asset Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.62. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

