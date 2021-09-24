Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $764,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $109.64.

