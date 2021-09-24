National Asset Management Inc. Buys 678 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

