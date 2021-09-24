H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

