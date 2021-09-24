Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

