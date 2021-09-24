Reviewing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -32.07% -9.42% FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26%

This table compares Affirm and FLEETCOR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 38.64 -$430.92 million ($2.54) -49.96 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.15 $704.22 million $10.70 24.72

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Affirm and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Affirm currently has a consensus target price of $112.21, suggesting a potential downside of 11.57%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $315.89, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Affirm.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Affirm on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

