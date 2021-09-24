Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $807,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 748.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 5,166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

