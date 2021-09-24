Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 61.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 89,146 shares of company stock worth $1,410,593. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

