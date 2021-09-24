Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

