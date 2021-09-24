Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 93,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 60,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

