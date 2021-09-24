Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 101 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

