Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

