Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,991 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

HTA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

