Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,056,606.44 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.