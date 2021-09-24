Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $21,146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $19,012,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,429,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

