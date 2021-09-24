UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in UDR by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.