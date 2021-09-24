XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.