Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after buying an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.84 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

