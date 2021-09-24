Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 107.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

