WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $334,000 Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TriMas were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRS stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

