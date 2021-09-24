Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Onto Innovation worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 87.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 624,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after buying an additional 155,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

ONTO stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.