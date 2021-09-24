O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

