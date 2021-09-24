Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,925 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $25,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $36.75 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.