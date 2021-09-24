Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 11,923 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $55.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

