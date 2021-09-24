Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $291.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

