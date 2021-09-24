Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

