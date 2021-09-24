Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,501 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

MXI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

