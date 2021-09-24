Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

