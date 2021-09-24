Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.46 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 593.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

