Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,422,800 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,422,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,903,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SKIN stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

