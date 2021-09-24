TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$77.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at C$62.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$65.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.344974 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.