Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.66. The company has a market cap of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.22.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

