Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$46.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.88.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$42.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

