Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$66.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.