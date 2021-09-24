CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.23

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.23 and last traded at $178.99, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $5,446,947 over the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CorVel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

