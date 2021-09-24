Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 733,990 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Suzano by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

