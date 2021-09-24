Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 26,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,120,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

