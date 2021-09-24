Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 4.8%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 4,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 187,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.