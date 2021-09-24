Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $508,401.66 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $298.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

