Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells $453,072.62 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $94,824.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.