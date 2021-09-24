Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 57,102 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $278.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $93,217. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

