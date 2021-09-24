Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.29 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.82. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

