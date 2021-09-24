Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

