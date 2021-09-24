Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.59 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

