Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 367.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $34.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.