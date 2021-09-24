Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

VIOT opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.